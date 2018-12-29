Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: To make second straight start

Marjanovic will start Friday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Marjanovic is set to make his second start in as many games with Marcin Gortat evidently falling out of favor of late. The Clippers will aim to capitalize down low Friday night, especailly with JaVale McGee (illness) already ruled out.

