Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: To make second straight start
Marjanovic will start Friday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Marjanovic is set to make his second start in as many games with Marcin Gortat evidently falling out of favor of late. The Clippers will aim to capitalize down low Friday night, especailly with JaVale McGee (illness) already ruled out.
More News
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Decent showing in spot start•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Scores team-high 18 points Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Season-high 19 points in 13 minutes•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...