Hyland will start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Hyland draws the starting nod at point guard with the Clippers down Russell Westbrook (hand) and James Harden (foot). In four starts this season, Hyland is averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
More News
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Retreats to bench•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Struggles in spot start•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Takes advantage of spot start•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Starting for injured Harden•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Plays well off bench•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Enters rotation for Clippers•