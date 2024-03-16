Hyland accumulated five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Hyland got the starting nod once again with James Harden ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Coming off a strong performance Thursday, Hyland failed to repeat his heroics, tallying just five points in 24 minutes. Harden's injury doesn't sound as though it is going to cause him to miss significant time, meaning Hyland's stretch of relevance could end just as quickly as it began.