Hyland (not injury related) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Hyland has totaled 57 points, 15 assists and six steals over his last two appearances, including one start, and he was in line for another elevated role Sunday, as most of the Clippers' regulars are resting. However, the youngster has been ruled out an hour before tipoff after not being listed on any of the previous injury reports. It's unclear if he'll have a regular rotational role during the postseason.