Hyland amassed 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 victory over Houston.

Hyland scored at least 19 points for the second time in the past four games, having now also scored double-digit points in four of the past five games. While he is being asked to do more on the offensive end, his production does seem somewhat unsustainable, especially given his playing time. In four appearances over the past week, he has averaged just 16.0 minutes per game, typically not enough to maintain standard-league relevance.