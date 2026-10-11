Hyland finished Saturday's 125-124 preseason win over the Heat with 23 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 21 minutes.

Hyland was moved into the Timberwolves' starting five due to the absences of both Anthony Edwards (rest) and LaMelo Ball (rest). Hyland answered the call by leading Minnesota in points, with most of his damage coming from beyond the arc. The sixth-year pro averaged 16.6 minutes per game while mostly operating in a bench role last season, but Hyland could see a bump in playing time given that Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) will be out for most, if not all, of the 2026-27 season.