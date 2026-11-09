Hyland notched 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block across 13 minutes in Sunday's 115-100 win over the Jazz.

Hyland delivered impressive scoring production in limited playing time, reaching 14 points despite receiving just 13 minutes. His ability to generate offense quickly remains intriguing, although his modest workload significantly restricts his fantasy reliability. Hyland is primarily a deeper-league option unless his role expands, as his scoring efficiency alone may not compensate for limited opportunities across other categories. His scoring prowess warrants attention, though -- he has posted double-digit scoring numbers in five of his last seven outings off the bench.