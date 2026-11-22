Hyland had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and four assists in 16 minutes during Saturday's 104-95 victory over the Grizzlies.

Hyland came up short once again, having now scored no more than seven points in three of his past four games. After scoring double digits in three straight appearances earlier in the month, Hyland has returned to his old ways, providing fantasy managers with very little in terms of fantasy production. During his recent four-game span, Hyland has averaged just 7.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 250.