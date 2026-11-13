Hyland produced 24 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 133-94 victory over Dallas.

Hyland led Minnesota in scoring while producing an outstanding combination of shooting efficiency and playmaking. His eight assists were especially encouraging, and he committed just one turnover despite handling substantial offensive responsibilities. The 23-minute workload remains a limitation, but performances like this demonstrate his considerable per-minute fantasy upside when his perimeter shooting is clicking. His scoring numbers are trending in the right direction as well, as Hyland has scored in double digits in six of his last eight games, averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 50.7 percent from the field in that span.