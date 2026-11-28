Hyland logged 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hyland accounted for 16 of Minnesota's 23 bench points and benefited from the additional backcourt opportunities available with LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined. The scoring punch Hyland can provide off the bench has never been in question, though his ability to earn consistent playing time is another matter entirely. He's an intriguing short-term target for fantasy managers seeking three-pointers and assists while the Timberwolves deal with their backcourt injuries, but his long-term outlook is less encouraging.