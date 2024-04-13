Share Video

Hyland will come off the bench Friday against the Jazz, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Hyland drew the start at point guard Wednesday while Russell Westbrook and James Harden recovered from injury, but he'll shift back to the bench for Friday's action. Hyland recorded seven points, nine rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes in his last appearance as a reserve Tuesday in Phoenix.

