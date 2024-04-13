Hyland chipped in 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Jazz.

Hyland led all Clippers in scoring and threes made while handing out a team-best assist total and a team-high-tying trio of steals while receiving extended minutes off the bench with Los Angeles resting some of its starters. Hyland has surpassed the 20-point mark in two games this season, finishing with at least five boards and five assists in two contests. We could see Hyland earn extra minutes again in the regular-season finale Sunday.