The Clippers recalled Boston from the G League's Ontario Clippers on Saturday.
Fresh off a 34-point explosion in Ontario's loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, Boston will rejoin the parent club in advance of Sunday's game against Brooklyn. Boston isn't expected to be featured in the rotation Sunday.
