Boston logged three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 10 minutes during Saturday's 115-96 victory over the Celtics.

Boston saw more than 10 minutes for just the third time this season, as the Clippers easily accounted for the Celtics. It's been another underwhelming season for Boston, serving as nothing more than a depth piece, used sparingly at best. Outside of dynasty formats, he holds no fantasy value.