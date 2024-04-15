Boston chipped in 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Rockets.

Boston didn't have the most efficient night, but he filled the stat sheet and recorded a career-high four steals. Boston saw extended minutes Sunday with most of the key players for Los Angeles resting, but he could potentially have a role in the playoffs if Kawhi Leonard (knee) can't shake his knee issue.