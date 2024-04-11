Boston amassed 23 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Suns.

Boston led all bench players in Wednesday's contest in scoring and rebounds while adding a pair of steals and setting a new season high in scoring in a losing effort. Boston posted his first game of the year with 20 or more points while notching his third outing with a double-digit point total. He also recorded a new season high in rebounds, ending with five or more boards for the second time.