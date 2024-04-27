Boston finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in three minutes during Friday's 101-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Boston played three minutes in garbage time, something the Clippers will be hoping doesn't repeat itself. Although the scoreline was relatively close, the Mavericks took control early in this one, now holding a 2-1 series lead over a Clippers team in need of a spark.