The Pelicans declined their $2.35 million team option in Boston's (ankle) contract for 2025-26 on Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Boston is now set to explore other opportunities in unrestricted free agency this offseason. The 23-year-old is coming off a career-best season, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 23.6 minutes per game in 42 regular-season appearances (10 starts) during 2024-25. Boston underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle in April, though the injury isn't likely to impact his availability for the 2025-26 campaign.