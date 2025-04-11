Boston (ankle) will not play Friday against the Heat.
Boston is set to miss his 29th consecutive game due to a fractured left ankle. With no updates or timetable for his return, it's unlikely he'll play in the Pelicans' season finale Monday against the Thunder.
