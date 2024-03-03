Watch Now:

Theis won't start Sunday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

With Ivica Zubac (illness) sidelined, Theis drew back-to-back starts, totaling 18 points and 13 rebounds in 51 minutes. Zubac has been cleared and will reclaim his starting spot, sending Theis to a bench role.

