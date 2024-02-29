Theis will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Theis will make his second start of the season Wednesday due to Ivica Zubac's (illness) absence. In his only other start of the campaign, Theis logged three points and four rebounds during 22 minutes.
