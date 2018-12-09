Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Low-end double-double Saturday
Gallinari had 12 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 loss to Miami.
Gallinari recorded his second double-double of the season, albeit an unflattering one. Gallinari has now scored over 20 points in just two of his past five games. He offers basically no defensive numbers but still should be rostered everywhere while he is healthy and playing well.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Comes up clutch Monday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another solid all-around line•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Pours in 16 points during win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Keeps humming with 17 points•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...