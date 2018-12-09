Gallinari had 12 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 loss to Miami.

Gallinari recorded his second double-double of the season, albeit an unflattering one. Gallinari has now scored over 20 points in just two of his past five games. He offers basically no defensive numbers but still should be rostered everywhere while he is healthy and playing well.