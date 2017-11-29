Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out another 5-10 games

Gallinari (hip) will be sidelined for another 5-10 games, Arash Markazi of ESPN.com reports.

Gallinari has missed the past 10 games while nursing a hip injury. While he's continuing to make progress, the forward probably won't return until mid-December. As a result, especially with Blake Griffin (knee) also sidelined, significant time will open up for the likes of Wesley Johnson, Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell.

