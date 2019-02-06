Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable Thursday
Gallinari (back) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Pacers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Gallinari may be able to return from a 10-game absence Thursday -- a result of back spasms. With Tobias Harris dealt to the 76ers on Wednesday morning, it's possible Gallinari takes on an even bigger role in the Clippers' offense. To date, Gallo is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 45.0 percent shooting across 31.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...