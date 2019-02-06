Gallinari (back) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Pacers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Gallinari may be able to return from a 10-game absence Thursday -- a result of back spasms. With Tobias Harris dealt to the 76ers on Wednesday morning, it's possible Gallinari takes on an even bigger role in the Clippers' offense. To date, Gallo is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 45.0 percent shooting across 31.3 minutes.