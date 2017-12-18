Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Monday vs. Spurs
Gallinari (hip) will remain out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Gallinari will be missing a fifth straight game with a glute injury that he aggravated early last week. The Clippers have also failed to provide any sort of timetable, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being. That said, considering it's an aggravation of previous injury, the Clippers are likely going to be as cautious as possible in bringing Gallinari back into action, so it wouldn't be surprising if he missed a handful more games.
