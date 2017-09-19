Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Should be ready for training camp

Gallinari (hand) is nearing the end of his recovery and is expected to be a full-go for training camp, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reports.

Gallinari fractured his right hand in late July throwing a punch during an exhibition game overseas. Though his recovery took longer than the initial three-to-four-week timetable, he's reported to be 'days away' from returning to basketball activity. That's good news for both him and the Clippers, as he's expected to be fully healthy while joining his new teammates for training camp. As a result, his fantasy value shouldn't take much of a hit, if at all.