Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Starting Tuesday
Gallinari will start at power forward for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With Tobias Harris getting the night off for rest, Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will get the starts at the forward spots. In two preseason games, Gallinari has averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 25.3 minutes.
