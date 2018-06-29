Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will opt out of contract

Jordan will opt out of the final year of his contract with the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jordan was set to make just over $24 million dollars with the Clippers this season had he opted to play out his final season, but the big man has elected to test free agency instead. Dallas appears to be the favorite to land Jordan -- who averaged 12.0 points and 15.2 boards last season while also shooting a career-best 58 percent from the line -- but more information on his destination should surface as he closes in on a new deal.