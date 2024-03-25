Zubac chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 loss to Philadelphia.

Zubac recorded his first double-double since Feb. 23, but the big man had been close to achieving that feat in his previous appearances. A solid two-way contributor who can produce value despite holding a lesser role in the Clippers' offensive scheme, Zubac is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest since the beginning of March.