Zubac amassed 18 points (9-11 FG), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Zubac was the second-leading scorer for the Clippers on Sunday with both Kawhi Leonard (groin) and Paul George (knee) sidelined. Zubac entered Sunday's game with the third-highest field-goal percentage in the NBA at 65.1 percent behind Daniel Gafford and Jakob Poeltl. Despite not being a main option on the Clippers' offense, Zubac is averaging a career-high 11.7 points per game to go along with 9.2 rebounds this season.