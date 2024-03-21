Zubac posted 14 points (7-9 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 victory over Portland.

Zubac came into the contest in an offensive rut, having failed to notch double-digit points in each of his past three games. The big man was averaging just 2.3 field-goal attempts over 29.0 minutes during that span, so the issue was more a matter of shot volume than efficiency. Zubac has never been a big scorer, but he went through a period of posting double-digit points 13 times in a 15-game span earlier in the campaign, so he's certainly capable of contributing in that regard. His 14 points Wednesday was his third-highest total over 10 contests since returning from a two-game absence March 3.