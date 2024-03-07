Zubac didn't play in the second half of Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Rockets due to an illness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 15 minutes.

Zubac was replaced by Mason Plumlee to start the second half after dealing with headaches and trouble breathing during early portions of the game. The big man has been battling an illness over the last week, and he doesn't yet appear to have made a full recovery. Zubac will now have two full days to rest before the Clippers host the Bulls on Saturday.