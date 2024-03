Zubac (illness) is active for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac is set to return from a two-game absence due to illness. He has been sharp across his last four appearances, averaging 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds on 65.7 percent shooting -- marking a continuation of his career-best 65.5 percent shooting on this season.