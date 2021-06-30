Zubac (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 6 against the Suns, Shane Young of Forbes Sports reports.

A sprained right MCL kept Zubac out for Game 5, but the Clippers still pulled off the victory. If he's cleared to play Wednesday, it's not clear if he would start or come off the bench, though the Clippers have had success with him as a starter up to this point. Either way, he could be limited if he takes the court.