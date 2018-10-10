Artis will sign a partially-guaranteed contract with the Clippers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Artis spent the 2017-18 campaign on a two-way contract with the Magic, where he played in 15 games and averaged 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 18.6 minutes. He'll now be given a shot with the Clippers ahead of the upcoming season, though the fact that it's only partially guaranteed is an indicator that Artis will still have an uphill battle to make the final roster. Even if Artis does somehow earn a roster spot, he'd merely be emergency depth and isn't going to be a fantasy contributor.