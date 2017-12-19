Wilson scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 109-91 loss to the Spurs.

Pushed into a larger role due to injuries to Blake Griffin (knee), Danilo Gallinari (hip) and others, Wilson is averaging 23.8 minutes, 10.3 points, 2.8 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 0.8 steals over the last four games. The 27-year-old rookie doesn't have much of a fantasy ceiling, but he could provide useful numbers in deeper season-long leagues and some cap relief in DFS until the Clippers get healthier around him.