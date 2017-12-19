Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Scores 13 in Monday's start
Wilson scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 109-91 loss to the Spurs.
Pushed into a larger role due to injuries to Blake Griffin (knee), Danilo Gallinari (hip) and others, Wilson is averaging 23.8 minutes, 10.3 points, 2.8 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 0.8 steals over the last four games. The 27-year-old rookie doesn't have much of a fantasy ceiling, but he could provide useful numbers in deeper season-long leagues and some cap relief in DFS until the Clippers get healthier around him.
More News
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Starting at power forward Sunday•
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Will play in opener Thursday•
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Doubtful Friday•
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Out Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' Jamil Wilson: Signs two-way deal with Clippers•
-
Jamil Wilson: Waived by Dallas Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...