Wilson signed a rest-of-season contract with Italian Serie A team Virtus Bologna, Sportnado reports.

Wilson struggled to find time at the NBA level, mostly playing for the Clippers when they weren't at full strength. In 15 games, he averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18.3 minutes. Notably, he made 1.8 threes per game at a 42.9 percent clip.