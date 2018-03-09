Wilson recorded 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's 117-105 loss at Texas.

Wilson had a very rough shooting performance but was still able to muster 10 points. In addition, it was also his fourth straight game scoring in double figures. Currently, the former Marquette forward is averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Mad Ants.