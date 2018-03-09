Jamil Wilson: Struggles shooting
Wilson recorded 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's 117-105 loss at Texas.
Wilson had a very rough shooting performance but was still able to muster 10 points. In addition, it was also his fourth straight game scoring in double figures. Currently, the former Marquette forward is averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Mad Ants.
More News
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...