Jamil Wilson: Won't sign with Lakers
Updating a previous note, Wilson will no longer sign a 10-day deal with the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wojnarowski's report doesn't go into detail, but Wilson was apparently named in a civil lawsuit, and that appears to be the reason that the Lakers have reneged on the contract. More information should be available in short order, but for now it's likely Wilson will return to free agent status and potentially land in the G-League.
