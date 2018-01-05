Wilson has been waived by the Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wilson was on a two-way deal with the Clippers and was thrust into a significant role throughout the month of January, as the Clippers dealt with a number of key injuries, primarily to Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari. With the team now in need of guard help, they'll waive Wilson and bring in Tyrone Wallace from the G-League. For now, Wilson will return to the G-League in hopes of getting an opportunity with another NBA team.