Jamil Wilson: Expected to land with Lakers
The Lakers are expected to sign Wilson to a 10-day contract if he clears waivers Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Cut loose by the Clippers earlier this month after averaging 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 18.3 minutes per game over his 15 appearances with the team, Wilson appears bound to remain in Los Angeles in the likely event he goes unclaimed. It's unlikely Wilson would see as plentiful playing time with his new team as he briefly enjoyed with the Clippers, as the Lakers already boast a strong nucleus of young, healthy forwards in Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle and Larry Nance.
