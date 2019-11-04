Green produced 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 win over the Jazz.

When the Clippers brought in Green, they hoped he would be a sold force for the second unit while continuing to develop as a useful frontcourt commodity. So far, his performances have been a bit up-and-down, but he demonstrated his shooting touch with a critical three-pointer late in the game.