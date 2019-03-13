Clippers' JaMychal Green: Teases triple-double in spot start
Green tallied nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-104 loss to Portland.
Green moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Danilo Gallinari (rest) who was sitting out. Green played a team-high 32 minutes in the loss, falling just one point short of a double-double. He has been solid since joining the Clippers but is not really a viable asset in standard formats. He will likely slide back to the bench for Friday's game against the Bulls and remains more of a rebounds streamer.
More News
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Solid off bench again in win•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Plays 15 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Set to suit up Saturday•
-
Clippers' JaMychal Green: Dealt to Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Questionable vs. Thunder•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...