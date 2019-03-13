Green tallied nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-104 loss to Portland.

Green moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Danilo Gallinari (rest) who was sitting out. Green played a team-high 32 minutes in the loss, falling just one point short of a double-double. He has been solid since joining the Clippers but is not really a viable asset in standard formats. He will likely slide back to the bench for Friday's game against the Bulls and remains more of a rebounds streamer.