Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Recalled by Clippers
Robinson was recalled from the G-League by the Clippers on Saturday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Robinson figures to bounce back and forth between the G League and the Clippers' roster as the season progresses. While he could potentially see some run during blow outs, he does not figure to play any type of significant role with the team this season. Still, he will be available for Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.
