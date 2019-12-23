Motley scored 28 points (8-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added nine rebounds and a steal during Sunday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Motley went off for a second-straight game and is averaging 30 points over his last two contests. In 12 G League games this year, he is posting 21.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.