Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Paces team in loss
Motley scored 28 points (8-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added nine rebounds and a steal during Sunday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.
Motley went off for a second-straight game and is averaging 30 points over his last two contests. In 12 G League games this year, he is posting 21.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.
