Motley was waived by the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old joined the Suns on a camp deal and unsurprisingly didn't make the season-opening roster. Motley is a likely candidate to join the team's G League affiliate in Northern Arizona.
