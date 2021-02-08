Leonard recorded 20 points (9-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during the Clippers' 113-110 loss to the Kings on Sunday.
Though Leonard reached the 20-point mark for the ninth straight game and came away with his fourth double-double of the season, fantasy managers were likely expecting more from the 29-year-old while Paul George (toe) remained out of the lineup. Leonard is typically more dependable from the charity stripe and three-point land than he showed Sunday, so bigger scoring outings should be in the forecast if George remains sidelined for any of the Clippers' three games during the upcoming week.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Can't carry Clippers on Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Strong in sidekick role•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Playing back-to-back•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Excellent in losing effort•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Paces Clippers with 28 points•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Logs 24 points in return•