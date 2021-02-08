Leonard recorded 20 points (9-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during the Clippers' 113-110 loss to the Kings on Sunday.

Though Leonard reached the 20-point mark for the ninth straight game and came away with his fourth double-double of the season, fantasy managers were likely expecting more from the 29-year-old while Paul George (toe) remained out of the lineup. Leonard is typically more dependable from the charity stripe and three-point land than he showed Sunday, so bigger scoring outings should be in the forecast if George remains sidelined for any of the Clippers' three games during the upcoming week.