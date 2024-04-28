Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee, Leonard missed the Clippers' Game 1 win, which allowed Amir Coffey to draw a start. The superstar returned for Game 2 and posted 15 points (7-17 FG), seven rebounds and four steals in 35 minutes during the loss. He played only 25 minutes during the Clippers' Game 3 loss and finished with nine points (4-7 FG) and nine rebounds. Clippers president Lawrence Frank said shutting Leonard down for Game 4 was a move the organization made to ensure Leonard's future health, according to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. Leonard will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up missing the rest of the first-round series.