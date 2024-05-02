Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 6 against Dallas, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Leonard continues to deal with a knee injury and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game Friday. If the Clippers win Friday's matchup and force a Game 7, it's unclear whether Leonard would be available for that win-or-go-home matchup.
