Coach Tyronn Lue said Tuesday that Leonard (knee) will not play in Game 5 versus the Mavericks on Wednesday, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Lue made this announcement shortly after saying Leonard wouldn't be doing anything at all during Tuesday's practice. Leonard clearly didn't have much mobility in Games 2 and 3, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return. Based on previous reports, the Clippers will need to see Leonard's knee inflammation improve before giving him the green light.